The Carolina Panthers have enough injury problems heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Detroit Lions. Their starting quarterback, Bryce Young, is now officially on the injury report, too.

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Bryce Young was listed Wednesday with a knee injury after getting banged up during Carolina’s 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. There is good news for the Panthers, however, as Young was a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough and currently appears on track to start against Detroit.

That’s significant considering how well Young has played through the first three weeks of the season. He enters Sunday’s matchup leading the NFL with 939 passing yards while throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bryce Young Says He Feels Good

Young suffered the injury after taking a cleat to his knee against Cleveland. He briefly received attention in the blue medical tent but did not miss an offensive snap, eventually finishing the game despite playing through soreness.

Carolina still wanted to make sure nothing more significant was going on. Young underwent additional evaluation following the game, and his ability to fully participate Wednesday provided the strongest indication yet that the injury shouldn’t keep him out against Detroit.

“Yeah, I feel good. I’m blessed,” Young said while discussing his knee Wednesday. “What happened early and finished the game, definitely a blessing, and you know, it’s football that that stuff like that happens. Everyone’s battling through something throughout the league. So I’m excited, feel good, practiced. Obviously, I’m not a doctor, but, me personally, I feel good.”

Young completed 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland. More importantly for Carolina, he was able to finish the game without the knee forcing him to the sideline.

Panthers Expect Bryce Young to Play Through Injury

Head coach Dave Canales sounds equally optimistic about his quarterback’s availability. Young was able to participate in Carolina’s full-speed individual work Wednesday before completing the walkthrough.

“Bryce was able to finish the game,” Canales said. “It’s a knee and it got sore on him, so he’s getting a lot of treatment, but he was able to get out there today. We had a full speed, routes-on-air, period, individual period, and then we brought it all down in the team, and he was able to kind of do the whole thing. So, really confident that he’ll be, he’ll be good to go.”

That means the Lions should prepare as if they’re getting Young at quarterback Sunday night.

Detroit has its own injury concerns in the secondary. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed was limited Wednesday because of a rib injury, one of only three players appearing on the Lions’ initial Week 4 injury report.

Young’s knee is still worth monitoring Thursday and Friday, but Wednesday was about as encouraging as Carolina could have hoped.

Young Presents a Real Test for Detroit

Detroit isn’t preparing for the same quarterback who struggled through the beginning of his NFL career. Young has been one of the league’s most productive passers through three games, and Carolina has become considerably more dangerous through the air.

His 939 passing yards lead the NFL, while his seven touchdown passes are tied for fifth. Young has also been aggressive downfield, an element Detroit will have to account for after allowing several explosive completions during its 31-24 victory over the New York Jets.

The Lions are coming off a game in which their defense surrendered 24 points, although Dan Campbell saw encouraging signs from the unit as the afternoon progressed. Facing Young will present a different challenge, especially if Detroit’s secondary isn’t at full strength.

Carolina’s quarterback isn’t the only offensive player dealing with an injury, either. The Panthers had 10 players listed on Wednesday’s report, including several starters.

Carolina Has Bigger Injury Concerns

While Young appears headed toward playing, the news elsewhere is considerably worse for Carolina.

Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, guard Damien Lewis and tackle Monroe Freeling did not participate Wednesday. Lewis is expected to miss time with an elbow injury, while Freeling remains in concussion protocol.

The Panthers also placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve Wednesday. Both will miss Sunday’s game and are expected to be sidelined for roughly eight weeks, leaving Carolina severely depleted in the secondary. The two IR moves guarantee the Panthers will be without both starting corners against Jared Goff and Detroit’s passing attack.

So, yes, Bryce Young is injured.

At this point, however, there isn’t much reason for the Lions to expect anyone else behind center Sunday night.

Young practiced fully Wednesday. He says he feels good. His coach is confident he’ll play.

Detroit should plan on seeing the NFL’s leading passer under the lights in Carolina.