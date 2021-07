Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Bryson DeChambeau will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

DeChambeau was scheduled to compete for USA Golf in this year’s Summer Olympics.

Bryson DeChambeau won't take part in the #Tokyo2020 Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced.https://t.co/alFmojHYCp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2021