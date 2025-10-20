Buccaneers Inactives List: Bucs Announce Decision on WR Emeka Egbuka Prior To Matchup vs. Lions

Just two hours before kickoff on Monday Night Football, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will suit up against the Detroit Lions, despite dealing with a hamstring injury that had made his status uncertain all week.

Rapoport noted that early in the week, it looked like Egbuka was a “long shot” to play, but after an encouraging pregame workout, the rookie was officially cleared. His return is a major boost for Tampa Bay’s offense, who will also have veteran WR Mike Evans in their lineup.

The Buccaneers’ inactives is as follows:

Egbuka has quickly become one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets this season, leading all Tampa receivers in yards per catch (17.4) and ranking among the league leaders in touchdowns through six weeks. Expect Mayfield to look Egbuka’s way early and often as the Bucs try to attack a Detroit secondary missing several key starters.

Kickoff between the Buccaneers (5-1) and Lions (4-2) is set for7:00 PM ET on ESPN.