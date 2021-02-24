Buccaneers player says nobody wanted to ‘be the dude’ to give Tom Brady COVID

Sharing is caring!

The 2020 NFL season is a wrap and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Super Bowl Champions.

But what may be the most impressive part of the 2020 season is that not a single game had to be canceled due to COVID-19, which many did not believe was possible.

In a piece published in The Players’ Tribune, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette explained how challenging the season was due to COVID-19 and how nobody on the team wanted to be responsible for getting Tom Brady sick.

“I don’t think people understand how challenging this season really was,” running back Leonard Fournette wrote on theplayerstribune.com. “I mean, I had my own ups and downs trying to adjust to a new offense and really just finding my role. But we had ups and downs as a team, too. And what made it even tougher was that — and this is something not a lot of people realize.

“We had to socially distance just like everybody else. We had league protocols to follow. Family members to protect.

“And on top of that … none of us wanted to be the dude who got TOM BRADY sick!”

“We couldn’t do nothing, man,” Fournette said. “So we had to make sure we could find ways to still lean on each other and really just have fun and be ourselves. Because we knew that was what was going to make us successful.”

Well, you have to keep the GOAT healthy!!!