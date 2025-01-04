Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead Involved in Auto Accident

In a shocking development, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that safety Jordan Whitehead was involved in an auto accident on his way to the team’s practice facility. Due to the injuries sustained in the accident, Whitehead will not be playing in the upcoming Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints. He has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

The Buccaneers have moved quickly to adjust, signing Ryan Neal from the practice squad to fill Whitehead’s spot on the 53-man roster.

The team has not provided additional details on Whitehead's condition, but this is certainly a significant loss for the Buccaneers' defense as they prepare for this pivotal game.