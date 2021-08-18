Buck Farmer releases statement after landing on unconditional release waivers

After parts of eight seasons with the Detroit Tigers, it looks like pitcher Buck Farmer’s tenure in the Motor City has come to a close.

Farmer, who signed a $1.85MM contract to avoid arbitration over the winter, was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Tigers, and can become a free-agent. He was originally DFA’d over the weekend.

Earlier this afternoon, he released the following statement:

“Detroit has been home for a long time;my family and I have loved every year of being here and it will always be special to us! I will miss all the friendships and teammates made along the way but when one door closes another opens. It’s not the end but a new beginning.”

Farmer was outrighted to Toledo after clearing waivers earlier this season in May, where he pitched well enough to earn a return to the Tigers. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in the 24 2/3 innings since.

