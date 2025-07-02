Buck Farmer Returns to Reds on Minor-League Deal, Aiming for Comeback

Buck Farmer Returns to Reds on Minor-League Deal

Buck Farmer is making his way back to the Cincinnati Reds on a minor-league deal, just two weeks after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. The former Detroit Tigers pitcher returns to the organization where he had some of the best numbers of his career. Between 2022 and 2024, Farmer posted a respectable 3.68 ERA across 193 innings for the Reds.

Struggles in 2025

Despite his previous success, the 2025 season hasn’t gone as planned. Farmer recorded an 8.64 ERA over 16.2 innings while pitching for the Triple-A affiliates of the Atlanta Braves and Angels. Control was a clear issue, with 11 walks issued over that limited span.

It’s a pivotal moment in his career. Farmer showed flashes of reliability during his eight seasons in Detroit, often filling in as a dependable bullpen option. Now, he’s looking to rediscover that form.

Reds Take a Shot on Familiar Talent

Cincinnati plans to start Farmer in the Arizona Complex League, giving him a chance to reset and work under their development staff. If he can get back on track, there’s a path to contributing later this season—especially with the Reds eyeing bullpen depth for a possible playoff push.

Farmer’s stint with the Angels may not have gone well, but his track record in a Reds uniform is hard to ignore. A low-risk move for the team could turn into a valuable mid-season boost if he finds his rhythm.

The Bigger Picture

Farmer is betting on himself with this return. For the Reds, it’s a familiar face with proven upside. For Farmer, it could be his last shot to show there’s still something left in the tank.

