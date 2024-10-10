fb
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Detroit Lions

Buckle Up, Detroit Lions Fans: Things Are About To Get Real

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans, it’s time to fasten your seat belts because the next stretch of games is going to be a wild ride. This Sunday, the Lions (3-1) will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that could have serious playoff implications down the line. But that’s just the beginning.

After a strong start to the season, the Lions are about to face one of the toughest stretches in their schedule, with four of their next five games on the road. The combined record of these upcoming (road game) opponents is a staggering 15-5, meaning Detroit will be in for a series of high-stakes battles that could shape their entire season.

Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Here’s what the Lions are up against:

  • Week 6: At Dallas Cowboys – The Detroit Lions will take on the Cowboys in a critical matchup. A win on the road against a playoff-caliber team would give Detroit a big boost in the NFC standings.
  • Week 7: At Minnesota Vikings – After Dallas, the Lions will head to Minnesota to face the currently undefeated Vikings. In their first divisional matchup of the year, the Lions will look to assert dominance in the NFC North.
  • Week 8: Vs. Tennessee Titans – The hope is that after touch matchups against the Cowboys and Vikings, a home matchup against a below-average Titans team could be just what that doctor ordered. That said, this could also be looked at as the ultimate trap game with matchups at the Packers and at the Texans coming up.
  • Week 8: At Green Bay Packers – Another huge NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field. The Packers have proven to be a tough out at home, and the Lions will need to bring their A-game to leave Green Bay with a win.
  • Week 9: At Houston Texans – The final road game in this grueling stretch will see the Lions take on an up-and-coming Texans team in primetime.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions Are Facing A Touch Stretch

This series of road games could go a long way in determining the Lions' playoff hopes. With a chance to make a major statement in the NFC, Detroit has everything to play for. Buckle up, Lions fans—things are about to get real.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 6 Injury Report
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
