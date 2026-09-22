A New Potential Suitor Emerges for Pistons C Jalen Duren

The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a potential suitor for Jalen Duren while the Detroit Pistons remain unable to finalize a long-term contract with their All-NBA center.

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According to The Athletic’s reporting summarized by Hoops Wire, Milwaukee is one of at least two additional teams known to have serious interest in Duren, both now and potentially next summer. The Sacramento Kings have also signaled a willingness to offer Duren a maximum contract if he reaches unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Milwaukee’s inclusion gives the story an obvious divisional edge. The Bucks and Pistons compete in the Central Division, and Detroit would have little interest in helping one of its closest rivals acquire a 22-year-old center coming off an All-Star season.

The report does not establish that Detroit and Milwaukee are engaged in active trade negotiations.

Milwaukee’s Interest Strengthens Duren’s Position

There has been no reported trade offer, no identified package and no indication that the Pistons have changed their stance on moving Duren. Milwaukee’s interest should be treated as a market signal, not evidence that a deal is developing.

That distinction matters because Detroit has repeatedly discouraged teams from pursuing a sign-and-trade. The Pistons previously sent a firm message that they intended to retain Duren, even as negotiations became increasingly contentious.

Milwaukee could also have difficulty constructing an appealing package. Duren’s age, production and contract value would require meaningful compensation, while the Bucks would need to account for a frontcourt that already includes veteran center Myles Turner.

The immediate value of Milwaukee’s reported interest is leverage. Duren’s camp can point to a broader market while deciding whether to accept Detroit’s reported five-year, $200 million offer or play the season on his qualifying offer.

Pistons Still Control the Immediate Outcome

Duren has until October 1 to accept the one-year, $9.615 million qualifying offer, though Detroit can extend that deadline. Signing it would make him an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season and give him the right to veto any trade during the coming campaign.

That path would bring the Bucks and other interested teams into sharper focus next summer. It would also require Duren to risk $200 million in guaranteed money on another healthy and productive season.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season while helping Detroit win 60 games. His playoff production fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 games, providing the Pistons with justification for stopping below the five-year, $287 million supermax for which he became eligible. Those postseason numbers were also documented when Reuters detailed his earlier sign-and-trade interest.

Detroit still controls Duren’s restricted free agency and has already raised its offer. The Bucks’ presence does not change that today. It does give the Pistons another reason to resolve a standoff that has grown more urgent as the qualifying-offer deadline approaches.