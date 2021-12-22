Buffalo Bills announce monumental change to their COVID-19 vaccination policy for fans

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the Buffalo Bills just announced a monumental change to their COVID-19 vaccination for fans.

“In accordance with the New York State Mandate, the Buffalo Bills and Highmark Stadium are updating its vaccination policy. Beginning immediately, all guests 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, and Bills games.”

