Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing football and is attending the team's voluntary workout program, less than four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills GM Brandon Beane confirmed on Tuesday that Hamlin is now fully cleared to resume activity after meeting with a third and final specialist last Friday.

Why it Matters for Hamlin and the Bills

All three specialists agreed that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin's incredible recovery since collapsing on the field in January has been described as remarkable by doctors.

Key Points

Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin gets amazing news

Bottom Line: Hamlin's news is a significant and AMAZING development for Bills

The clearance of Hamlin to resume playing football after his cardiac arrest is a significant and amazing development for the Bills. Hamlin's remarkable recovery is a testament to his strength and determination, and his return to the field will be eagerly anticipated by fans of the team.