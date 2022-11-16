Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns could play in Detroit for Week 11

Yes, that’s right, yet another NFL game not involving the Detroit Lions could be played at Ford Field this weekend. The Buffalo Bills face the Cleveland Browns this weekend but have a giant obstacle in their way thanks to mother nature. Due to severe conditions, there is a chance that the game will be moved again just like it did in 2014 when the Bills faced the Jets in Detroit.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports,

"…Something might have to change, because there's a forecast for a mega-blizzard over the weekend in Western New York. Meteorologists are warning there could be a historic snowfall. The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for Wednesday and it will last into the weekend, according to AccuWeather. It includes Orchard Park, N.Y, where the Bills play. Several feet of snow could hit the area, according to forecasts."



This type of move is not unprecedented

This would be the third such game that Detroit would be hosting after Buffalo did so against the New York Jets in 2014 and the Minnesota Vikings faced the New York Giants in 2010. In both situations, free tickets were given out for the game given their short-notice announcement.

If you think that the chance of this move may be hyperbolic, the report says “According to AccuWeather, ‘travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in the area.’Buffalo and its southern suburbs may receive as much as 3 to 6 feet of snow by Sunday,’ AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said.”

What are the logistics of moving the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game?

The logistics of this move make a ton of sense on their own, considering how the Buffalo Bills’ schedule shakes out. Right after this upcoming battle with the Browns, the Bills will be playing on a short week on Thanksgiving in Detroit against the Lions. Considering this scheduling quirk, it makes all the sense in the world for the Bills to call the Motor City a temporary home for the last two weeks of November.

Buffalo has had a rough go of things over the last few weeks with a potentially severe injury to star QB Josh Allen. He played in the Bills’ last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but inclement weather this severe may motivate the Bills to play in the warmer, safer confines of Ford Field.