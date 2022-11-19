NFL News

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game may not happen on Sunday

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Bills and Browns are scheduled to play at Ford Field
  • The airport is still currently closed

On Thursday, news broke that thanks to Mother Nature expecting to drop 4-6 feet of snow in the Buffalo area, Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game was being moved to Ford Field in Detroit. That game was expected to take place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., but after reading the most recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it appears as if that game may not happen. At least not on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. UPDATE BELOW

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

Will the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game take place as scheduled?

UPDATE:

The Buffalo airport is opening back up and it sounds like the Buffalo Bills will make it to Detroit on time for Sunday’s game.

From earlier:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the snow has stopped in Western New York and the Bills are working on getting players out of their homes and to the airport. The plane to Detroit is scheduled for this afternoon and the hope is that it takes off as planned. But Rapoport then added that as of now, the airport is closed, so that is obviously a big hurdle to get over before the plane can take off for Detroit.

As of now, the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game has not been delayed, but if you are planning on heading down to Ford Field on Sunday, you will want to pay attention to the news.



