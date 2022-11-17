Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns to take place at Ford Field

According to a report from Bobby Thompson, and various others, the NFL has reportedly made a decision on where this Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will be played. Due to the brutal forecast of 3-6 feet of snow in Buffalo, the game between the Bills and Browns has officially been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

What time will Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game start?

According to the official press release from the NFL, the game between the Bills and Browns at Ford Field will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Ironically, the Bills are leaving New York to play in Detroit, while the Lions are hitting the road to play against the New York Giants. (In East Rutherford, New Jersey)

