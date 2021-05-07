Buffalo may poach Michigan co-DC Maurice Linguist

by

Sharing is caring!

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh may soon be searching for a new assistant on his staff.

According to multiple reports, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist has drawn interest for the vacant head coaching job at Buffalo:

Linguist was brought in by the Wolverines in January after having previously worked with Buffalo from 2012-13. He spent 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys coaching defensive backs.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.