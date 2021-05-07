Buffalo may poach Michigan co-DC Maurice Linguist

Sharing is caring!

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh may soon be searching for a new assistant on his staff.

According to multiple reports, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist has drawn interest for the vacant head coaching job at Buffalo:

With @nickbaumgardner, can confirm there's mutual interest between Buffalo and Michigan co-DC Maurice Linguist for Buffalo's vacant HC job. Linguist, hired in January, was an assistant at Buffalo in 2012-13. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) May 7, 2021

Linguist was brought in by the Wolverines in January after having previously worked with Buffalo from 2012-13. He spent 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys coaching defensive backs.