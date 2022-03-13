Buffalo Sabres arrive to Heritage Classic wearing Flint Tropics uniforms [Video]

The Buffalo Sabres are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs this afternoon in the 2022 Tim Horton’s Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. And needless to say, the Sabres certainly arrived in style.

The Sabres disembarked their team bus while wearing uniforms of the fictional Flint Tropics, straight from the Will Ferrell movie, “Semi-Pro”:

The Buffalo Sabres showing up to the Heritage Classic a la the Flint Tropics, which is fitting because "semi-pro" also describes the brand of hockey they've played the last 11 years.pic.twitter.com/McssAsjd1E — Props (@PropsUS) March 13, 2022

The #Sabres pose for pictures wearing the basketball uniforms of the Flint Tropics after arriving to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Photo-Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/jP3ft6yqKe — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) March 13, 2022

According to Sabres head coach Dan Granato, it was defenseman Mark Pysyk who may have come up with the idea.

“I have a sneaky suspicion Mark Pysyk was behind it,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

– – Quotes via Lance Lysowski Link – –