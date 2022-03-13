in NHL

Buffalo Sabres arrive to Heritage Classic wearing Flint Tropics uniforms [Video]

The Buffalo Sabres are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs this afternoon in the 2022 Tim Horton’s Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. And needless to say, the Sabres certainly arrived in style.

The Sabres disembarked their team bus while wearing uniforms of the fictional Flint Tropics, straight from the Will Ferrell movie, “Semi-Pro”:

According to Sabres head coach Dan Granato, it was defenseman Mark Pysyk who may have come up with the idea.

“I have a sneaky suspicion Mark Pysyk was behind it,” he said in his pre-game press conference. 

– – Quotes via Lance Lysowski Link – –

