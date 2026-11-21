The Detroit Red Wings have a Dylan Larkin problem, and the Buffalo Sabres might have something that could help solve it. Unfortunately for Detroit, there’s one rather significant obstacle standing in the way: Larkin himself.

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Buffalo has been linked to the former Red Wings captain for weeks, with NHL insider Chris Johnston reporting that the Sabres made a substantial offer for the 30-year-old center. But while Buffalo’s collection of young talent could make it an attractive trading partner, Larkin has reportedly refused to include the Sabres among his approved destinations.

That leaves Detroit staring at an intriguing possibility it cannot currently pursue without the player’s cooperation.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Buffalo Sabres Reportedly Made Significant Dylan Larkin Offer

According to Chris Johnston’s reporting, detailed by The Hockey Writers, Buffalo submitted what was described as a significant offer for Larkin earlier this month. The exact proposal has not been publicly confirmed, but the interest appears to be legitimate.

TSN insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger have also identified Buffalo as a team interested in acquiring the Michigan native. However, Dreger indicated that Larkin was unlikely to approve a move to the Sabres, creating a major obstacle for both organizations.

That remains the central problem in Detroit’s effort to navigate Larkin’s limited trade list. A compelling offer means very little if the player refuses to authorize the move.

And with Larkin carrying a full no-movement clause, the Red Wings cannot simply send him to Buffalo because they like the return.

Could Buffalo’s Young Centers Interest Detroit?

Here’s where things become interesting from Detroit’s perspective.

The Sabres have several young centers who could potentially fit the Red Wings’ long-term plans, including Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius, and Jiri Kulich. All three were listed on Buffalo’s opening-season roster, although Helenius was placed on injured reserve on November 12.

Ostlund might be particularly intriguing because of his offensive upside, although Buffalo’s commitment to him complicates any hypothetical deal. The 22-year-old signed an eight-year, $52.8 million extension in September, demonstrating that the Sabres view him as an important part of their future.

Helenius, meanwhile, offers another potential young-center option, while Kulich has shown promise as an offensive contributor. There is no confirmed report that Buffalo has offered any of these players for Larkin, but they illustrate why the Sabres could be an interesting trading partner.

Detroit has already established expectations for a substantial Larkin trade return. A package involving a promising young center could make considerably more sense than accepting an assortment of draft picks without a clear replacement plan.

Dylan Larkin Still Holds the Cards

The problem, of course, is that Larkin controls where he goes.

According to NHL.com’s reporting on the trade standoff, the former Detroit captain is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit. He has been suspended without pay since October 29 after informing the organization that he would no longer play until traded.

Larkin initially provided Detroit with a much smaller list of acceptable destinations before expanding it to 10 teams. Despite the Red Wings’ attempts to create additional opportunities, he has reportedly declined further expansion.

That puts interim general manager Shawn Horcoff in a difficult position, especially with Buffalo competing in the same division. Even if the Sabres offer Detroit the strongest package available, Larkin must agree to the destination before a trade can be completed.

And there has been no verified indication that he is ready to do so.

Should the Red Wings Keep Buffalo in the Conversation?

Detroit’s offense has struggled without Larkin, and the team’s recent slide has made the unresolved situation even more frustrating. The Red Wings entered Saturday having lost six of their previous seven games, with scoring becoming an increasingly serious concern.

Buffalo cannot solve that problem overnight, but the Sabres represent an interesting alternative to the teams currently on Larkin’s approved list. Their young centers offer potential trade-building blocks, and their reported interest suggests they would at least like an opportunity to negotiate.

Still, the Red Wings cannot afford to mistake interest for an agreement. A trade package needs to make sense for Detroit, and Larkin’s contractual rights must be respected.

For now, Buffalo remains a legitimate reported suitor rather than an available destination. Unless Larkin changes his position, the Sabres’ interest will remain another reminder of how difficult this situation has become.

The biggest question isn’t whether Buffalo wants Dylan Larkin. It’s whether Dylan Larkin will ever give Buffalo a chance.