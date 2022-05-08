Built-in scheduling advantage revealed for 2022 Detroit Lions

When you are an NFL team and you come in last place in your division, you get a little bit of an advantage for the following season as part of your schedule will be against other teams that finished in last place in their division.

Detail view of the Detroit Lions helmet at the Super Bowl Experience… Detail view of the Detroit Lions helmet at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

That is exactly what will happen for the Detroit Lions during the 2022 season as they will take on the Jets, Jaguars, Giants, Seahawks, and Panthers.

But, according to a report from Bookies.com, the Lions will also have another built-in schedule advantage for the 2022 season as they will travel the second-fewest miles in the entire NFL.

As you can see below, the Lions will travel just 8,348 miles in 2022, which is only more than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will travel 6,442 miles.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel a whopping 29,446 miles in 2022.

32 NFL Team Travel Totals For Upcoming Season