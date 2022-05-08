in Detroit Lions

Built-in scheduling advantage revealed for 2022 Detroit Lions

The Lions will take all the help they can get

When you are an NFL team and you come in last place in your division, you get a little bit of an advantage for the following season as part of your schedule will be against other teams that finished in last place in their division.

That is exactly what will happen for the Detroit Lions during the 2022 season as they will take on the Jets, Jaguars, Giants, Seahawks, and Panthers.

But, according to a report from Bookies.com, the Lions will also have another built-in schedule advantage for the 2022 season as they will travel the second-fewest miles in the entire NFL.

As you can see below, the Lions will travel just 8,348 miles in 2022, which is only more than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will travel 6,442 miles.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel a whopping 29,446 miles in 2022.

32 NFL Team Travel Totals For Upcoming Season

Team Total Mileage Time Zones
Seattle Seahawks 29,446 34
Denver Broncos 27,398 32
Jacksonville Jaguars 25,534 22
Miami Dolphins 25,178 14
New Orleans Saints 24,976 30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23,764 26
LA Chargers 23,266 30
San Francisco 49ers 20,792 22
Las Vegas Raiders 20,734 26
New York Giants 20,614 22
Arizona Cardinals 19,616 20
Dallas Cowboys 19,566 14
New England Patriots 18,944 14
Minnesota Vikings 18,360 22
Green Bay Packers 17,794 22
LA Rams 17,204 20
Kansas City Chiefs 16,746 22
Carolina Panthers 16,494 14
Houston Texans 16,224 14
New York Jets 16,154 14
Atlanta Falcons 15,648 14
Indianapolis Colts 14,260 18
Buffalo Bills 13,984 10
Philadelphia Eagles 13,940 10
Washington Commanders 13,670 12
Tennessee Titans 12,484 14
Cincinnati Bengals 10,836 4
Chicago Bears 10,086 8
Cleveland Browns 9,986 2
Baltimore Ravens 9,500 2
Detroit Lions 8,348 8
Pittsburgh Steelers 6,442 0

Will this help the Lions out in any way in 2022? Only time will tell but they will take all the help they can get!

