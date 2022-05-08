Built-in scheduling advantage revealed for 2022 Detroit Lions

When you are an NFL team and you come in last place in your division, you get a little bit of an advantage for the following season as part of your schedule will be against other teams that finished in last place in their division.
Tennessee dealt A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night and then drafted Treylon Burks 18th overall with one of the picks they netted from the Brown trade.
At 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, Burks definitely fits the prototype in terms of size, and his statistical profile hits the mark, as well. According to PlayerProfiler, Burks rates in at least the 90th percentile in both college target share (31.3%) and college dominator rating (45.9%). He’s also in the 76th percentile in yards per catch (16.8) and the 80th percentile for speed score. He went for 1,104 yards and 11 scores in his final campaign with Arkansas.
