Byron Murphy named as fit for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions finished the 2023 NFL season with one of the worst-ranked defenses in the league, despite showing a significant improvement over the last couple of months. The Lions need help on all three levels of their defense, but their cornerback position is their most pressing need. And according to a recent article from NFL.com, the Lions are a great fit for soon-to-be free-agent cornerback Byron Murphy.

NFL.com lists Detroit Lions as fit for Byron Murphy

According to NFL.com, the Lions are wafer-thin in their secondary, even with Jeff Okudah improving. The Lions were particularly vulnerable in the slot, which is where Byron Murphy can step in. A versatile cornerback, Murphy showed in 2022 that he can play outside, after thriving inside for his first three seasons. Murphy would immediately upgrade Aaron Glenn‘s defense in Detroit, and his presence wouldn't necessarily preclude the Lions from using an early draft pick on another young corner.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions' cornerback position is a significant weakness on their defense, and adding Byron Murphy would be a major step toward improving it. If the Lions can secure Murphy's services for a reasonable price, it would provide much-needed depth to their secondary and give them a player who can play both inside and outside.

Bottom Line: Lions need help at the cornerback position

In conclusion, the Lions finished the 2023 NFL season with a struggling defense, particularly at the cornerback position. Byron Murphy is a versatile cornerback who can play both inside and outside, and his presence on the Lions' defense would significantly improve their secondary. If the price is right, the Lions should seriously consider signing him as a free agent. But only if the price is right.