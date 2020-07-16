C.J. Cron makes Comerica Park look small with home run launch (VIDEO)

I have a feeling that Detroit Tigers fans are going to like this guy.
C.J. Cron was signed to a free-agent deal this offseason, and his power has been on display so far during Summer Training and intrasquad games at Comerica Park.
He’s smashed not one but two home runs tonight – check out the video feed:
CJ CRUSH making Comerica look like a Little League park! pic.twitter.com/E00B7FLEAS
— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) July 17, 2020
How many long balls will he hit during the 2020 regular season? With power like this, here’s hoping on plenty!