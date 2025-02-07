C.J. Gardner-Johnson Throws Major Shade At Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t hold back when reflecting on his one season with the team during his media session at Super Bowl LIX.

In an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Gardner-Johnson opened up about his challenging experience with the Lions, describing his time in Motown as “hell.” The safety, who had been a key defensive piece for Detroit in 2024, revealed that he was promised a return but was ultimately not brought back.

“It Was Hell”

Gardner-Johnson expressed frustration with the promises made by the Lions' front office, stating that he felt lied to during his time with the team. “I got lied to, so it was, whatever. I got told, respectfully, I was going to get brought back and didn’t get brought back,” he said to Dave Birkett. He explained that he made the decision to leave Detroit and rehab in Florida when it became clear the Lions weren’t going to extend his contract.

Despite his frustrations, Gardner-Johnson took a candid approach to the situation, explaining that by midseason, he knew his future with the team was in doubt. “I was on a one-year deal, so it was like there was no point unless they were really bringing me back,” Gardner-Johnson shared. “They weren’t trying to extend me, I’m like, ‘I'm cool.’”

Respect Was Never There

Gardner-Johnson also expressed that, had he stayed in Detroit for rehab, it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. “The respect level wasn’t there,” he said. “I’m one of the most winning safeties in football. People get caught up in the hype, but I get caught up in the truth.”

Reflecting on his demotion and benching in favor of Ifeatu Melifonwu, Gardner-Johnson seemed unimpressed with the decision. “I got benched because Iffy took my spot. He had a good run and they thought—he didn’t end up starting this year, which was crazy,” he said, chuckling. “You see where they’re at, you see where I’m at.”

Gardner-Johnson, who later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, has since moved on from his brief stint with the Lions, but it’s clear that his experience in Detroit left him feeling disrespected. Now, as he continues to thrive with the Eagles, he’s making it clear that he’s not concerned with past disagreements, focusing instead on winning the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.