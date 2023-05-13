In the upcoming 2023 NFL season, C.J Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions will kick off their campaign on a grand stage, facing the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Despite its early timing in the season, this matchup carries significant implications for the Lions, as it provides them with an opportunity to demonstrate their prowess on a national level. For Gardner-Johnson, this game holds even greater significance—a chance at redemption.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson wants to ‘Spoil the Homecoming' for Kansas City Chiefs

Having played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and experienced defeat in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Gardner-Johnson approaches this game with a mix of emotions and a burning desire to spoil the homecoming for the reigning champions. During a recent appearance on “Up and Adams”, Gardner-Johnson said it is going to hurt to see the Chiefs come out as champions.

“It's gonna hurt to see them come out, Super Bowl Champs, and I just faced them,” Gardner-Johnson said.” I'm gonna have to channel my emotions so I can go out and play a good game. The guys on the team won't understand the magnitude of how I feel because they weren't there with me. But I'm still gonna bring the same intensity. I've got a chip on my shoulder, I want to beat them. I want to spoil the homecoming.”

A Week 1 rematch vs his SB opponent?



"I got a chip on my shoulder." – @CGJXXIII



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WmpV02bC5h — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 12, 2023

Bottom Line – Garder-Johnson will have a different feeling that the other Lions

As the Lions gear up for their season opener against the Chiefs, the storyline of Gardner-Johnson's personal quest for triumph adds an intriguing layer of anticipation. The emotional weight he carries from last season's Super Bowl loss fuels his desire to spoil the Chiefs' homecoming. With the Lions' national reputation on the line and Gardner-Johnson seeking redemption, this game promises to be a clash of wills and a chance for the Lions to make a statement early in the season.