C.J. Gardner-Johnson Wears NSFW Hoodie Blasting Taylor Swift Fans at Super Bowl Parade

Leave it to C.J. Gardner-Johnson to stir the pot. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles held their Super Bowl parade, and Gardner-Johnson made a choice to upset millions of Taylor Swift fans.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Upsets Taylor Swift Fans

As you can see below, Gardner-Johnson decided to wear a hoodie that says, “Swifties can LIX my balls” in large green letters.

CJ Gardner Johnson has a hoodie on that says “Swifties can LIX my balls”… I’m in tears. pic.twitter.com/0N5ExH17Rk — Lumberjack Lee (@Nelson81_) February 14, 2025

Bottom Line: All Eyes On Me

Honestly, after following Gardner-Johnson very closely during his time with the Detroit Lions, it comes as no surprise at all to see him attempting to get extra attention rather than just celebrating with his teammates. Folks, some people will never change.