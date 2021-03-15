C Tyler Cook signs 10-day contract with Detroit Pistons

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons pulled off a trade last week, and have now brought aboard another new face.

They’ve inked C Tyler Cook to a ten-day contract:

The Detroit Pistons plan to sign center Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2021

This season, he’s averaged 20.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 33 minutes with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliate.

He likely won’t be available for tonight’s game against the Spurs as he will be going through the NBA’s health and safety protocols.