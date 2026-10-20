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Cade Cunningham Takes the Mic Before Detroit’s Opening Tip

Cade Cunningham addresses the Detroit Pistons crowd at Little Caesars Arena before the 2026-27 NBA season opener
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Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham addressed the crowd at Little Caesars Arena before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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“The NBA wanted to start the league off in Detroit this season. Let’s start it off right,” Cunningham said, in a video posted by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. The Detroit News also posted video of the address from inside the arena.

Cade Cunningham Spoke as the Face of the Franchise

Cunningham is 25 years old and was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, and he is the player Detroit has built around since. Handing him the microphone in front of a home crowd, with the league’s first game of the year in Detroit, put that role in plain view.

Why the NBA Started the Season at 3 p.m. ET

Boston at Detroit tipped off at 3 p.m. ET, the first time the league has opened a season with a matinee. Sports Illustrated reported it is part of an experiment in the second season of the NBA’s 11-year broadcast deal with NBC, which carried all three Tuesday games, with streaming on Peacock.

Detroit and Boston Opened a Three-Game Tuesday

The Pistons and the Celtics were the first of three games on the schedule. The Philadelphia 76ers visit the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, following a 6:30 p.m. ET ceremony in which New York receives its championship rings and raises its banner from last season’s title run.

The Oklahoma City Thunder at the San Antonio Spurs closes the night at 9:30 p.m. ET. Hopefully the season ahead matches the moment for Cunningham and the Pistons.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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