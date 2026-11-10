Cade Cunningham Knows What AJ Dybantsa Is Walking Into

Cade Cunningham knows what the No. 1 overall pick feels like when the wins are not there. The Detroit Pistons guard went first in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State and spent his early years in Detroit losing a lot of basketball games. AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft out of BYU, is starting that same climb with the Washington Wizards.

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Josh Robbins of The Athletic asked several former No. 1 picks what they would tell Dybantsa. Cunningham’s answer started with the part nobody drafts for.

“Just run your own race. A lot of times, you see other guys in your same class where things might be going their way,” Cunningham told Robbins.

Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center-forward Joel Embiid (21) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham’s rookie year in Detroit was a grind

Detroit finished Cunningham’s rookie season of 2021-22 at 23-59, last in the Eastern Conference and eliminated from playoff contention. Being the first name called in June does not mean the losing stops in November.

Cunningham also told Robbins, “In my case, my rookie year was rough, and we didn’t win many games. Seeing other guys from my class winning and enjoying all of that, there were times when I felt like, ‘Man, that’s supposed to be me.’ But it took me realizing that I just had to stay on my own course and figure it out, and then everything would come my way. So, I’d say just stay in your own lane and absorb as much as you can from your vets and just believe in who you are and what got you to that point to being the No. 1 pick.

“You know that people are paying attention to you, and you try not to worry about those things. … You know that that’s going on. But it’s on you to block all that stuff out and, like I said, run your own race.”

Cunningham played 64 games as a rookie and averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks. The production was there. The record was not.

AJ Dybantsa faces the same math in Washington

The Wizards are 4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, which is closer to the lottery than to a playoff seed. The frustration is already public inside the locker room, with Anthony Davis ripping the Wizards’ defense after a 122-111 loss to Detroit. Washington has young talent on the roster, but the postseason is not an overnight project for this franchise.

Dybantsa is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists through seven games, with 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks. He turns 20 in January. The career is long and the roster around him is young, which is the exact situation Cunningham is describing.

Cunningham waited until his fourth season for the playoffs

Detroit missed the postseason in each of Cunningham’s first three years, including 17-65 in 2022-23 and 14-68 in 2023-24. The Pistons finally broke through in 2024-25 at 44-38 as the sixth seed, then went 60-22 and took the No. 1 seed in the East last season.

Detroit is 7-3 and third in the conference again this season, and Cunningham is the reason more than anyone. That is the long version of the advice he gave Dybantsa. Stay on your own course, and the winning shows up later than the hype does. Pistons fans watched it take four years, and it was worth the wait. Dybantsa and the Wizards are at the start of that same road.