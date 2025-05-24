Cade Cunningham Earns Massive Raise for All-NBA Performance

Remember when Cade Cunningham signed that five-year, $224 million rookie-max extension with the Detroit Pistons last July and everyone said, “Worth it if he makes a leap”?
Well, he leapt—all the way onto the All-NBA Third Team—and the deal just ballooned to $269 million. That’s an extra $45 million for the 23-year-old franchise cornerstone, thanks to the NBA’s “Derrick Rose Rule.”
How the Rose Rule works
The league’s CBA allows players on rookie extensions to jump from 25 % to 30 % of the salary cap if they:
- Win MVP, or
- Win Defensive Player of the Year, or
- Earn an All-NBA nod before the extension kicks in.
Cunningham checked box #3 on Friday, when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Breaking down the new money
|Year
|Old Salary (25 % cap)
|New Salary (30 % cap)
|2025-26
|$38.6 M
|$46.4 M
|2026-27
|$41.6 M
|$49.9 M
|2027-28
|$44.8 M
|$53.8 M
|2028-29
|$48.3 M
|$58.1 M
|2029-30
|$50.7 M
|$60.7 M
|Total
|$224 M
|$269 M
Average annual value jumps from $44.8 M to $53.8 M.
Why the Pistons won’t blink
- All-Star résumé: 26.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, 6.1 RPG while dragging Detroit to its best record in 17 years.
- Face of the franchise: Attendance, merchandise, and local TV ratings all spiked in 2024-25.
- Cap flexibility: Detroit still projects to have space in 2026 free agency even after Cade’s escalator.
In other words, paying a true No. 1 pick superstar “only” 30 % of the cap is the cost of doing business in today’s NBA.
The Bottom Line
Cade Cunningham bet on himself, delivered a monster season, and just earned a $45 million bonus without lifting another finger. For the Pistons, it’s money well-spent if the NBA’s newest $50-million-a-year man keeps them on their first legitimate playoff track since the Going-to-Work era.
Detroit finally has its star. Now it’s time to build around him.