Cade Cunningham Earns Massive Raise for All-NBA Performance

Remember when Cade Cunningham signed that five-year, $224 million rookie-max extension with the Detroit Pistons last July and everyone said, “Worth it if he makes a leap”?

Well, he leapt—all the way onto the All-NBA Third Team—and the deal just ballooned to $269 million. That’s an extra $45 million for the 23-year-old franchise cornerstone, thanks to the NBA’s “Derrick Rose Rule.”

How the Rose Rule works

The league’s CBA allows players on rookie extensions to jump from 25 % to 30 % of the salary cap if they:

Win MVP, or Win Defensive Player of the Year, or Earn an All-NBA nod before the extension kicks in.

Cunningham checked box #3 on Friday, when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Breaking down the new money

Year Old Salary (25 % cap) New Salary (30 % cap) 2025-26 $38.6 M $46.4 M 2026-27 $41.6 M $49.9 M 2027-28 $44.8 M $53.8 M 2028-29 $48.3 M $58.1 M 2029-30 $50.7 M $60.7 M Total $224 M $269 M

Average annual value jumps from $44.8 M to $53.8 M.

Why the Pistons won’t blink

All-Star résumé: 26.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, 6.1 RPG while dragging Detroit to its best record in 17 years.

26.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, 6.1 RPG while dragging Detroit to its best record in 17 years. Face of the franchise: Attendance, merchandise, and local TV ratings all spiked in 2024-25.

Attendance, merchandise, and local TV ratings all spiked in 2024-25. Cap flexibility: Detroit still projects to have space in 2026 free agency even after Cade’s escalator.

In other words, paying a true No. 1 pick superstar “only” 30 % of the cap is the cost of doing business in today’s NBA.

The Bottom Line

Cade Cunningham bet on himself, delivered a monster season, and just earned a $45 million bonus without lifting another finger. For the Pistons, it’s money well-spent if the NBA’s newest $50-million-a-year man keeps them on their first legitimate playoff track since the Going-to-Work era.

Detroit finally has its star. Now it’s time to build around him.