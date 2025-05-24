Cade Cunningham All-NBA contract

Cade Cunningham Earns Massive Raise for All-NBA Performance

Cade Cunningham’s third-team All-NBA honor triggers the Rose Rule.

Remember when Cade Cunningham signed that five-year, $224 million rookie-max extension with the Detroit Pistons last July and everyone said, “Worth it if he makes a leap”?

Well, he leapt—all the way onto the All-NBA Third Team—and the deal just ballooned to $269 million. That’s an extra $45 million for the 23-year-old franchise cornerstone, thanks to the NBA’s “Derrick Rose Rule.”

How the Rose Rule works

The league’s CBA allows players on rookie extensions to jump from 25 % to 30 % of the salary cap if they:

  1. Win MVP, or
  2. Win Defensive Player of the Year, or
  3. Earn an All-NBA nod before the extension kicks in.

Cunningham checked box #3 on Friday, when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Breaking down the new money

YearOld Salary (25 % cap)New Salary (30 % cap)
2025-26$38.6 M$46.4 M
2026-27$41.6 M$49.9 M
2027-28$44.8 M$53.8 M
2028-29$48.3 M$58.1 M
2029-30$50.7 M$60.7 M
Total$224 M$269 M

Average annual value jumps from $44.8 M to $53.8 M.

  • All-Star résumé: 26.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, 6.1 RPG while dragging Detroit to its best record in 17 years.
  • Face of the franchise: Attendance, merchandise, and local TV ratings all spiked in 2024-25.
  • Cap flexibility: Detroit still projects to have space in 2026 free agency even after Cade’s escalator.

In other words, paying a true No. 1 pick superstar “only” 30 % of the cap is the cost of doing business in today’s NBA.

The Bottom Line

Cade Cunningham bet on himself, delivered a monster season, and just earned a $45 million bonus without lifting another finger. For the Pistons, it’s money well-spent if the NBA’s newest $50-million-a-year man keeps them on their first legitimate playoff track since the Going-to-Work era.

Detroit finally has its star. Now it’s time to build around him.

