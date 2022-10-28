Cade Cunningham causes Twitter to explode following amazing 1st half

Despite averaging 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists in five games with the Detroit Pistons so far this season, there have been some people who have said Cade Cunningham needs to be more aggressive on offense. Well, on Friday night, during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham absolutely went off as he poured in 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Following his outstanding first half, everybody and their brother took to Twitter to react.

Cade Cunningham just went OFF in the first half 🔥 He’s already broke his season high in points and is on pace for a 54 bomb 💣‼️🤯#NBA #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ucsCOClYEd — MichiganBreaking (@MichiganBreakin) October 29, 2022

Cade Cunningham put up 27 in the first half 👀



Over 21.5 PTS ✅ pic.twitter.com/G6XKPy7N0V Featured Videos

October 29, 2022

How did people react on Twitter to Cade Cunningham’s first half?

Here is a taste of the reactions to Cunningham’s first half against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cade Cunningham https://t.co/JmOR3Sulin — From the D to the WA (@PnwPistons) October 29, 2022

Cade Cunningham has 25 at half and mf on here SILENT talk that shit now 😂😂😂 — Curtis Hollis (@Rankycurt0) October 29, 2022

listen, Cade Cunningham is HIM. — huie. (@callmehuie) October 29, 2022

If Cade Cunningham somehow reaches 40 tonight, #Pistons Twitter will reach unmatched levels of crazy 🤞🏾 — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) October 29, 2022

cade cunningham when he wears the teal jerseys pic.twitter.com/N0Qxf7DhX5 — jeff (@retrojeffhoops) October 29, 2022

Cade Cunningham more like Cade GoingHam amirite https://t.co/eimZK3Vbtb — Negative nosyaJ 🏀 (@jasonwithawhy) October 29, 2022