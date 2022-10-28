Detroit Pistons News

Cade Cunningham causes Twitter to explode following amazing 1st half

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Despite averaging 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists in five games with the Detroit Pistons so far this season, there have been some people who have said Cade Cunningham needs to be more aggressive on offense. Well, on Friday night, during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham absolutely went off as he poured in 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Following his outstanding first half, everybody and their brother took to Twitter to react.

How did people react on Twitter to Cade Cunningham’s first half?

Here is a taste of the reactions to Cunningham’s first half against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cade Cunningham causes Twitter to explode following amazing 1st half
