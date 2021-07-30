Cade Cunningham discusses importance of family after being selected No. 1 by Pistons

Thought it may have been the worst kept secret in all of sports, the Detroit Pistons officially have their man.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the newest member of the Motor City sports scene, having been selected with tonight’s 1st overall selection.

“It’s still crazy, to be in the moment,” Cunningham explained shortly after the pick. “Words can’t really explain the emotions, everyone is so happy. My family is all here – to be able to spend this moment with them is a blessing.”

And being the humble guy that he is, Cunningham didn’t take the credit for himself.

“I know my name was the first name called, but I didn’t do this by myself,” he said. “I feel like I have the No. 1 pick family.”

And hey, there’s nothing wrong with some manly emotions!

“I have a blessed supportive system…I can’t even talk right now, I’ve got so many emotions going on,” he explained. “I’m so happy to be here and see what I can do at the next level.”

When asked what kind of example that he’d like to set for his young daughter Riley, the message was clear – hard work pays off.

“I want to show her what hard work does,” he explained. “I want her to grow up and see what her dad did for her and to see what hard work can give you in life.”

Before concluding his interview, Cunningham whipped out a pair of Buffs sunglasses and had this to say to his new fan base:

“Detroit Pistons, I’m all the way in! Let’s do it!”

– – Quotes via Malika Andrews Link – –