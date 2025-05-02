Cade Cunningham Does Not Mince Words Following Game 6 Loss to Knicks

Cade Cunningham averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the Pistons' series vs. the Knicks.

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons weren’t supposed to be here—at least not yet. But after a dramatic 44-win turnaround and a playoff series that went down to the wire, Detroit proved they’re a team the rest of the league better take seriously.

Thursday night’s 116-113 loss in Game 6 to the New York Knicks ended the Pistons’ inspiring postseason run, and Cunningham didn’t shy away from how it felt.

“We felt good about this series,” Cunningham told reporters via ESPN.com. “So to not pull it out hurts, but that feeling will stick with us throughout the summer in our workouts, conversations and everything. We will be back and better.”

A Star on the Rise

If this playoff series was Cade’s national coming-out party, he delivered in a big way. Over six games, the former No. 1 pick averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, elevating his game under the bright lights and nearly willing Detroit to a Game 7.

His Game 6 stat line—23 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds—underscored just how critical he was in every phase of the Pistons’ offense.

From Rock Bottom to Playoff Respect

Let’s not forget: just last season, the Pistons finished 14-68, and the organization was riddled with questions from top to bottom. Now? They’re coming off one of the biggest single-season improvements in NBA history.

Cunningham was quick to point out that this isn’t just about one season—it’s about building something bigger.

“We proved to ourselves that what we have in the room works and can be very successful in the NBA,” Cunningham said. “I think at the same time, we proved that to the rest of the league as well.”

“When they come play Detroit, it’s going to be a dogfight, and you’re going to have to come play the whole 48.”

The Culture Shift Is Real

There’s a different energy around this team. Whether it’s the growth of young stars like Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, or the steady hand of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit now plays with toughness, resilience, and belief.

That “grit” mantra the Detroit Lions have embraced? It’s contagious—and it’s making its way to the hardwood.

The Pistons didn’t just compete. They earned respect. And as Cade Cunningham made clear, they’re just getting started.