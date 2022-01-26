Cade Cunningham does something only Michael Jordan has accomplished [Video]

The Detroit Pistons still have a long way to go before they are contending for an NBA Championship but it is becoming more and more obvious that they have found a huge piece of the puzzle in rookie Cade Cunningham.

On Tuesday, the Pistons lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 110-105 but Cunningham tore it up by racking up 34 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 blocks.

Cunningham became the second rookie in NBA history to reach 34/8/8/4 in a single game.

The only other player to do so? Michael Jordan.