Cade Cunningham Ejected During Pistons Loss to Thunder

As reported by Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham found himself ejected during Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The sequence of events leading to Cunningham’s exit occurred with just 47.5 seconds left in the third quarter, dramatically shifting the game’s momentum.

Initially, Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was whistled for a loose-ball foul on Thunder center Jaylin Williams. However, the situation became more complicated as officials reviewed the play due to Thunder’s Lu Dort slipping during the same incident. Amid the confusion, Cunningham received a technical foul from referee Brian Forte after a brief exchange of words.

Cade Cunningham and Schröder Exchange Words, Leading to Ejection

The situation escalated further as Cunningham continued to converse with Thunder guard Dennis Schröder while players prepared for free throws. Both Cunningham and Schröder were handed technical fouls by the referees. Unfortunately for the Pistons, this was Cunningham’s second technical, resulting in an immediate ejection from the game.

The decision did not sit well with the crowd at Little Caesars Arena, who loudly chanted “Ref, you suck” in protest. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capitalized on the opportunity, calmly sinking all three technical free throws, while Jaylin Williams split his two foul shots. This sequence extended Oklahoma City’s lead to 88-73, significantly impacting the Pistons’ chances of making a comeback and fueling frustration among fans over the officiating crew’s rapid escalation.