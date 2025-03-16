Cade Cunningham Ejected During Pistons Loss to Thunder

The Pistons fans in attendance were not too happy about Cade getting ejected!!!

As reported by Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham found himself ejected during Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The sequence of events leading to Cunningham’s exit occurred with just 47.5 seconds left in the third quarter, dramatically shifting the game’s momentum.

Cade Cunningham

Initially, Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was whistled for a loose-ball foul on Thunder center Jaylin Williams. However, the situation became more complicated as officials reviewed the play due to Thunder’s Lu Dort slipping during the same incident. Amid the confusion, Cunningham received a technical foul from referee Brian Forte after a brief exchange of words.

Cade Cunningham and Schröder Exchange Words, Leading to Ejection

The situation escalated further as Cunningham continued to converse with Thunder guard Dennis Schröder while players prepared for free throws. Both Cunningham and Schröder were handed technical fouls by the referees. Unfortunately for the Pistons, this was Cunningham’s second technical, resulting in an immediate ejection from the game.

The decision did not sit well with the crowd at Little Caesars Arena, who loudly chanted “Ref, you suck” in protest. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capitalized on the opportunity, calmly sinking all three technical free throws, while Jaylin Williams split his two foul shots. This sequence extended Oklahoma City’s lead to 88-73, significantly impacting the Pistons’ chances of making a comeback and fueling frustration among fans over the officiating crew’s rapid escalation.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

