The Detroit Pistons just pulled off one of their most impressive victories of the 2026-27 NBA season, and Cade Cunningham wants the rest of the league to know something about his team. The Pistons aren’t afraid of anybody.

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Following Detroit’s stunning 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Cunningham delivered a powerful message about the mentality inside the Pistons’ locker room. And considering the circumstances surrounding the win, it’s difficult to argue with him.

Detroit entered the game severely shorthanded against a Spurs team riding a 12-game winning streak. Yet the Pistons overcame a 14-point deficit, silenced the San Antonio crowd, and handed the Spurs their first loss in nearly four weeks.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham Sends Fearless Message to NBA

Speaking with NBC Sports’ Ashley ShahAhmadi following the victory, Cunningham was asked about Detroit’s approach to facing one of the hottest teams in basketball. His response reflected the confidence that has helped transform the Pistons into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

“Nobody in that locker room has fear in their heart for anybody.“

Cunningham acknowledged that San Antonio is a talented team, but explained that Detroit approached the matchup with the same mentality it brings to every game. Rather than being intimidated by Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ impressive winning streak, the Pistons concentrated on executing their game plan and playing together.

That confidence was evident in the final three quarters, when Detroit’s defense took over the game. Cunningham finished with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Daniss Jenkins added 25 points, including 21 in the second half.

The Pistons also received an outstanding all-around performance from Ausar Thompson, who contributed 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals. His energy and defensive impact helped Detroit overcome the absence of several important rotation players.

Cunningham Credits Pistons’ Brotherhood

Although Cunningham led Detroit in scoring, he was quick to credit his teammates for the victory. He emphasized that beating San Antonio required contributions from everyone on the floor.

“It was a group effort. Everybody had to bring it.“

Cunningham went on to explain that the Pistons challenged themselves to strengthen their brotherhood during the game, and he believed the victory brought them closer. He also acknowledged that Wembanyama’s size initially made him hesitate on some offensive decisions before he settled into a better rhythm.

Those comments reflect the togetherness Cunningham has emphasized throughout the season. Detroit has developed a reputation for playing with toughness and confidence, regardless of who is available on a given night.

The Pistons had entered the matchup facing significant injury concerns, including the continued absence of Jalen Duren. Duncan Robinson and other rotation contributors were also unavailable, making Detroit’s victory even more impressive.

With the win, the Pistons improved to 9-4 while dropping San Antonio to 12-3. More importantly, they proved they can compete with one of the NBA’s best teams even when the odds appear stacked against them.

Cunningham isn’t claiming the Pistons have accomplished anything yet, but his message was unmistakable. Detroit believes it belongs on the floor with anybody, and Tuesday night’s performance gave that belief some serious credibility.