Cade Cunningham gives his side after 1st career ejection

The Detroit Pistons suffered more than one loss on Sunday afternoon.

No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham was ejected from the contest during the 3rd quarter after an acrobatic reverse dunk and his subsequent pointing, which must have constituted taunting in the minds of the on-court officials. Cunningham already had been assessed a technical foul earlier in the game, and his second resulted in an automatic ejection.

Afterwards, Cunningham gave his side of the situation.

“I had my people right behind the bench,” Cunningham said afterwards. “I went to the baseline to dunk the ball, and he’s right in between me and my people, so I probably should have read the situation better. I don’t really get into taunting too much. I’m usually chilling after the play happens or whatever, but I realized the situation after he tech’d me up, but obviously, I don’t think I was going to get a tech, so I tried to holler at coach Monty over there and let him know good game.”

– – Quotes via Rod Beard Link – –

