Cade Cunningham gives thoughts on Detroit Pistons bringing back teal uniforms [Video]

CADE CUNNINGHAM WEIGHS IN ON TEAL UNIFORMS

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly bringing back the teal uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

So, what does Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham think about the teal?

Well, Nicolas Henkel recently asked Cade about the teal and the Pistons rookie says he is, “pro teal.”

Check it out.

motown noah is officially back, and cade cunningham is along for the ride. full interview drops tomorrow at 9am eastern.pic.twitter.com/HXPhlepJGP — Nick (@NicolasHenkel) February 24, 2022

DETROIT PISTONS TO BRING BACK TEAL UNIFORMS FOR 2022-23 SEASON

For years, there have been quite a few Detroit Pistons fans who have begged for the team to bring back the teal jerseys they wore back in the 1990s.

Well, those fans can rejoice as the Detroit Free Press has confirmed that the teal jerseys will be back for the 2022-23 season.

The Pistons’ teal jerseys, which the franchise wore from 1996-2001, will return for the 2022-23 season as the team’s “Classic Edition” uniform, a league source confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The uniforms will be an exact replica of the 90s jerseys, which have reached cult status with some Pistons fans but remain unsightly for others.

The announcement was initially spoiled by Twitter users @skunwong32 and @caseyvitelli, who leaked photos of approximately 40 of the NBA’s 2022-23 jerseys on Tuesday. No Pistons uniforms other than the “Classic Edition” set were included in the leak.

Nation, are you are a fan of the teal jerseys?