Cade Cunningham goes off in Detroit Pistons first Summer League win [Video]

The Detroit Pistons won their first NBA Summer League game on Friday night and it was No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham who led the way in the Pistons 93-87 win over the New York Knicks.
Cunningham was 8-of-14 (including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc) with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Cade Cunningham leads the @DetroitPistons to a W.@MGMResortsIntl | #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/3xtsgux4tb
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 14, 2021
Here are a few highlights from Cade’s best game so far.
Cade hits from deep 🎯 #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/8x37YEDMGl
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 14, 2021
Cade put on a show 🔥 #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/2i48u0ZXhv
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 14, 2021
Cash Money Cade! 💰 @CadeCunningham_ | @WynnBET pic.twitter.com/fTuwnz7O7e
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 14, 2021