Cade Cunningham goes off in Detroit Pistons first Summer League win [Video]

The Detroit Pistons won their first NBA Summer League game on Friday night and it was No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham who led the way in the Pistons 93-87 win over the New York Knicks.

Cunningham was 8-of-14 (including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc) with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Here are a few highlights from Cade’s best game so far.