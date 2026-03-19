Detroit Pistons Announce Cade Cunningham Has Collapsed Lung

The Detroit Pistons will be without their best player for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Thursday that All-Star guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax, commonly known as a collapsed lung. He is expected to miss at least two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time, sidelining him for a minimum of eight games.

Injury Discovered After Initial Diagnosis

Cunningham sustained the injury during Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The 24-year-old guard dove for a loose ball and collided with a defender midway through the first quarter.

He remained in the game briefly but appeared to be in discomfort before exiting shortly after.

The Pistons initially listed the injury as back spasms. Further evaluation later revealed the more serious lung condition.

Optimism Surrounding Recovery Timeline

According to league sources, the injury is considered mild, and there is optimism Cunningham could return before the start of the NBA playoffs on April 18.

Still, the team will proceed cautiously as it monitors his recovery over the next two weeks.

Major Impact on Eastern Conference Race

Detroit (49-19) enters Thursday’s rematch against Washington holding a narrow lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cunningham’s absence presents a significant challenge for a Pistons team that has relied heavily on his production during its best season in nearly two decades.

MVP-Caliber Season at Risk

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game, with his assist total ranking second in the NBA. His performance has placed him firmly in the league’s Most Valuable Player conversation.

Only a select group of players in NBA history have reached those statistical benchmarks over a full season. Cunningham was on pace to become the first player in franchise history to do so.

Awards Eligibility Now in Question

The injury could also affect Cunningham’s eligibility for postseason honors.

He has appeared in 61 games this season, just short of the NBA’s 65-game minimum required for awards such as MVP and All-NBA recognition.

Pistons Face Critical Stretch Without Star Guard

For now, the Pistons must navigate a pivotal stretch of the season without their primary playmaker and offensive catalyst.

How they respond in Cunningham’s absence could ultimately shape their positioning and potential heading into the postseason.