The Detroit Pistons will have to take care of business without their best player when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. With a potential trip to the NBA Cup knockout stage on the line, the Pistons have ruled out star guard Cade Cunningham.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

According to Detroit Free Press beat reporter Omari Sankofa II’s injury update, Cunningham is dealing with right knee tendinopathy and will miss his second consecutive game. Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (quad) have also been ruled out against Milwaukee.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham’s Knee Injury Remains a Concern

Cunningham has been dealing with a lingering right knee issue for more than a week, and what initially was described as knee soreness continues to impact his availability. The Pistons guard played through the injury against Atlanta on Sunday, recording 15 assists despite scoring just five points.

Fortunately, the Pistons proved Tuesday night that they are capable of winning without Cunningham, defeating the Orlando Magic 104-86 behind a 21-point performance from Isaiah Joe. Detroit will once again need Joe and Daniss Jenkins to help compensate for Cunningham’s absence.

Detroit Pistons Have Plenty at Stake Against Milwaukee

According to Field Level Media via Reuters, the Pistons enter Friday’s matchup with a 2-1 record in NBA Cup group play, tied with Toronto and trailing Orlando by a half-game. Milwaukee, meanwhile, enters the contest with an NBA-worst 2-17 overall record.

As important as Friday’s game is, Cunningham’s long-term health is considerably more important than advancing in the NBA Cup. The Pistons have an opportunity to accomplish both objectives by defeating a struggling Milwaukee team while giving their franchise player additional time to recover.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.