The Detroit Pistons have received some encouraging news regarding superstar guard Cade Cunningham, and it could not have come at a much better time.

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After missing Wednesday night’s 122-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans because of right knee soreness, Cunningham has been listed as probable for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, released Friday morning, Cunningham is trending toward a return after sitting out Detroit’s most recent game. While his availability has not been officially confirmed, the designation is certainly a welcome development for a Pistons team dealing with several significant injuries.

And considering how well Detroit has been playing, getting its best player back would only make things more interesting.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham Trending Toward Return Against Raptors

Cunningham’s injury became a concern following Detroit’s impressive 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Pistons star played nearly 38 minutes in that contest, finishing with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds as Detroit snapped San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak.

The following day, Detroit listed Cunningham as questionable against New Orleans before ultimately ruling him out. Fortunately, the latest update suggests his absence could be limited to just one game.

Cunningham has been outstanding this season, averaging 25.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game, according to his season statistics at ESPN.

His ability to control the offense, create scoring opportunities, and take over games has been instrumental in Detroit’s strong start. Having him available Friday would give head coach J.B. Bickerstaff another major weapon as the Pistons look to build on their recent success.

Pistons Still Dealing With Several Significant Injuries

Although Cunningham’s status is encouraging, Detroit is far from completely healthy.

The NBA’s latest injury report lists Jalen Duren (right hamstring strain), Duncan Robinson (left quadriceps strain), Ron Holland II (left knee contusion and bone bruise), and Taurean Prince (right knee surgery) as out against Toronto. The continued absence of Duren is particularly frustrating, as Detroit has been without its All-Star center for much of the season.

Despite those injuries, the Pistons have continued finding ways to win.

Detroit improved to 10-4 with Wednesday’s victory over New Orleans, getting 20 points from John Collins and 17 apiece from Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed. The performance was another example of the unselfish approach Bickerstaff has praised throughout the team’s impressive start.

Now imagine adding Cunningham back into that equation.

The Pistons will host Toronto on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Raptors entering the matchup at 5-10. The game also carries NBA Cup implications, giving Detroit another opportunity to strengthen its position in group play.

Cunningham’s probable designation doesn’t guarantee he will suit up, but it’s a significant improvement from Wednesday’s absence. And if Detroit gets its superstar back while continuing to receive contributions throughout the roster, the Raptors could have their hands full.