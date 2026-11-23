The Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 107-97 on Sunday, Nov. 22, at State Farm Arena. Cade Cunningham scored only five points on 2-of-9 shooting, but he grabbed four rebounds and handed out 15 assists.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Cade Cunningham’s 15 Assists

After the game, J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press about Cunningham’s 15-assist night.

“I think he made the right basketball play,” Bickerstaff said. “They were putting two bodies on him all the time and he was making the right plays and that’s how you end up with 15 assists.”

Cunningham also had one steal and one block on the defensive end. He played through right knee soreness that had put him on the injury report, according to the AP game recap on ESPN.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) fights to control the ball against Detroit Pistons guards Ausar Thompson (9) and Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Isaiah Joe Led the Detroit Pistons in Scoring

Isaiah Joe led the Pistons with 19 points. It was an off night for Cunningham as a scorer, but his teammates picked him up. Ausar Thompson and John Collins each added 18 points.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Atlanta with 27 points. The loss dropped Detroit to 10-6, while the Hawks moved to 11-6.

This was not a good loss for the Pistons, even with Cunningham’s 15 assists. He will need to score more the next time he takes the court.