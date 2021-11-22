Cade Cunningham makes history in Detroit Pistons loss to Lakers

When all was said and done on Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons found a way to blow a nice lead in a 121-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The silver lining, for the Pistons and their fans, is that rookie Cade Cunningham notched his first career triple-double as he scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists.

Cunningham becomes the youngest player in Pistons history (and just the third rookie) to post a triple-double.

Congrats, Cade!

