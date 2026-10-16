Cade Cunningham Says 60-22 Pistons Are Still ‘Slept On’

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham came off a 60-22 season and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and he still does not think the league has given his team its due. “I still feel like we’re a little slept on, man. I still feel like people don’t really give us the credit that maybe we’ve earned. But again, that’s the beauty of it. I think that’s part of being in Detroit,” Cunningham said this week, per The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson. The betting market is with him on that: FanDuel Sportsbook still has the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics all priced ahead of Detroit to win the East.

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Cade Cunningham Has a 60-22 Season Behind Him

The Pistons finished 60-22 and clinched the East’s top seed for the first time since 2007. They then needed seven games to get past the Orlando Magic in the first round, climbing out of a 3-1 hole to win it, and lost a seven-game conference semifinal to the Cleveland Cavaliers after taking the first two games at home.

That is the record Cunningham is pointing at. It is also the record that ended with Detroit watching the second round instead of playing in the conference finals, which is most of the reason the market has not moved further in its favor.

Detroit’s East Odds Trail the Knicks, Sixers and Celtics

FanDuel’s Eastern Conference market had the defending champion Knicks at +360 on Friday morning, the 76ers at +400 and the Celtics at +550, per RotoWire’s futures board. Detroit sat at +850, level with the Toronto Raptors. Futures prices move, so those numbers will not be the numbers all season.

Philadelphia and Boston both reshaped the top of the conference over the summer. The Celtics sent Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George and a package of picks. Toronto landed Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, a deal agreed in June that did not close until Sept. 14 while the NBA worked through its investigation of how the Clippers signed him. And Cleveland, the team that ended Detroit’s season before getting swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, is back as well.

Cunningham’s read is a fair one. A team that owned the conference for six months is not the favorite to win it, and the market likes the Knicks, 76ers and Celtics more. Whether that is disrespect or an honest price on a roster that lost in the second round is the argument Detroit gets to settle on the floor this season.