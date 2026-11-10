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TodayRed Wingsat STL · 8:00 PMStarts in 7h 54m · TNT

Cade Cunningham Explains What Binds This Pistons Team Together

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham reacts during a 2026-27 game
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Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out seven assists and added a steal in Monday night’s 122-111 win over the Washington Wizards. Detroit improved to 7-3 with the win, while Washington fell to 4-7.

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Cade Cunningham Points to What Keeps the Pistons Together

In a story by Hunter Patterson of The Athletic, Cunningham explained why this group is so close with each other. “It’s the togetherness, the fight. I think everybody has a certain makeup to them. We’ve got guys that have a lot of substance to them, you know? We kind of bond over that, the fact that we all kind of come from something and we carry that with us,” Cunningham said.

That chemistry is one of the reasons Detroit looks like a contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Has Had Six Different Leading Scorers in 10 Games

Another reason is that the Pistons are not leaning on Cunningham every night. Through 10 games, Detroit has had six different leading scorers: Cunningham, John Collins, Jalen Duren, Paul Reed, Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins. That is the mark of a deep team under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

This team is good from top to bottom, and Jalen Duren has played in only two games this season. Detroit’s most recent leading scorer was Collins, who put up 24 points against Washington. Cunningham could be the Pistons’ leading scorer every night if he wanted to be. Instead, he has proven himself to be a team-first player who gets his teammates involved.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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