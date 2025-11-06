Cade Cunningham Sparks Pistons’ Surge with Fourth-Quarter Brilliance

Cade Cunningham is done with losing, and he made sure everyone inside Little Caesars Arena knew it Wednesday night. The Detroit Pistons’ young star shredded the Utah Jazz for 31 points while dropping 10 assists, leading a 114-103 win that marked the team’s fourth straight victory and a promising 6-2 start, their best since 2008-09.

The Motor City crowd didn’t need prompting: the “M-V-P!” chants rolled in after Cunningham buried his third triple of the fourth quarter, a cold-blooded stepback over Lauri Markkanen’s extended reach. It was his second straight 19-point fourth quarter, a feat that signals more than a hot hand—it shows leadership from a No. 1 pick becoming the go-to closer Detroit has lacked for years.

“We’re just now turning the corner as far as just not being losers,” Cunningham said postgame. “We were losers for a little stint in the NBA. But we all have winning habits, winning mentalities.” Cade Cunningham on the Pistons’ progression:



“It’s still pretty early. … We’re just now turning the corner as far as just not being losers. We were losers for a little stint in the NBA. But we all have winning habits, winning mentalities. pic.twitter.com/cOJiW6Zzzk — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 6, 2025

Fourth-Quarter Killer

Cunningham is quietly building a reputation as one of the league’s best finishers. He leads the NBA with 86 fourth-quarter points, shooting 50 percent overall and 45 percent from deep in final frames this season. His decision-making and poise have matured, with just 0.4 turnovers per fourth quarter and a +43 plus-minus across those eight clutch outings.

“He’s phenomenal,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He’s an unbelievable player and leader. Everything you want in a No. 1 guy, Cade is it.”

Big Man Rising: Duren’s Dominance

While Cunningham orchestrated, Jalen Duren pounded Utah inside with 22 points and 22 rebounds, giving the Pistons their first legitimate inside-out duo in recent memory. Duren’s expanded offensive touch, floaters, face-up jumpers, pick-and-roll finishes, has made defenders pay for overplaying Cunningham.

Asked about their growth together, Duren didn’t hold back confidence.

“I have a long way to go. Same with Cade,” Duren said. “He’s easily on his way to being the best guard in our league. The sky is the limit for us.”

Learning to Win

Eight games in, Detroit’s growth is no fluke. Cunningham ranks second in total assists behind Nikola Jokić, steering an offense that’s finally figuring out late-game composure. With Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser still waiting to debut this season, the Pistons are thriving on toughness and chemistry instead of excuses.

Asked Jalen Duren where he feels he and Cade Cunningham are in their progression as a tandem considering their age.



“I’m nowhere near as good as I can be. Same with Cade. … I think he’s easily on his way to (being) the best guard in our league.” pic.twitter.com/8pPkqUkvET — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 6, 2025

“I feel as strong as I’ve ever felt,” Cunningham said. “My game feels sharp, and I’m just going to keep working and getting better.”

The Pistons aren’t celebrating a championship yet, but after years of “when will it click?” questions, Cade Cunningham has Detroit turning the corner, from punchline to competitor.