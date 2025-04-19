Cade Cunningham Struggles in 1st Half, but Pistons Keep Pace with Knicks in Game 1

The Pistons are in a fight at Madison Square Garden. Cade Cunningham is struggling, but Tobias Harris is putting on a show as Detroit trails by just two at halftime.

The Detroit Pistons might be underdogs, but they’re certainly not backing down. Despite a rough first half from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are very much alive at Madison Square Garden, trailing the New York Knicks 57-55 at halftime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cade Struggles, Harris Shines

Cunningham, making his first career postseason appearance, looked a little tight out of the gate. The former No. 1 pick shot just 3-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-1 from three, and finished the half with six points, three rebounds, and six assists. He also committed two turnovers and three fouls in his 18 minutes.

While Cade finds his rhythm, Tobias Harris has picked up the slack — and then some.

The veteran forward lit up the Knicks for 22 points in 22 minutes, hitting 7-of-10 shots and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He also knocked down 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, giving the Pistons a much-needed scoring punch early.

Other Key Contributions

Malik Beasley came out hot, scoring 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three.

Isaiah Stewart brought energy in 13 minutes with four rebounds and four assists.

Ausar Thompson chipped in three points and solid defense in limited action.

The Pistons shot 47% from the field, including 7-of-19 from deep.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were paced by a balanced attack and a slight rebounding edge. But the Pistons have kept it close with aggressive play and efficient scoring from their wings.

Halftime Score: Knicks 57, Pistons 55

This one feels like it’s going the distance. The Pistons have shown they can hang with the higher-seeded Knicks, and if Cunningham finds his rhythm in the second half, Detroit just might steal one on the road.

Stay tuned.