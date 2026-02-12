Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham Becomes Part Owner of MLB Team

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is expanding his footprint well beyond the NBA.

According to ESPN, Cunningham has purchased a minority ownership stake in the Texas Rangers, his hometown Major League Baseball team. The move makes the Pistons All-Star one of the athlete investors involved with Sportsology Capital Partners, which recently completed the minority investment in the reigning World Series champions.

For Cunningham, the decision was as much personal as it was strategic.

A Hometown Investment

Cunningham, 24, is a native of Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Globe Life Field. While his professional basketball career has made him the face of the Pistons, his roots remain firmly planted in Texas.

Investing in the Rangers represents a rare opportunity to reconnect with his hometown while stepping into ownership at a young age, something few active athletes accomplish, let alone across sports.

On the Court: An All-Star Season

Cunningham’s business move comes in the middle of the best season of his NBA career.

The Pistons guard is averaging:

25.3 points per game

9.6 assists per game

5.6 rebounds per game

Those numbers earned him a spot in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, marking the second All-Star selection of his career. The former 2021 No. 1 overall pick will represent the USA Stars on Sunday, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier young guards.

Financial Foundation Already in Place

Cunningham’s investment in the Rangers is backed by a rapidly growing financial portfolio.

In 2024, he signed a five-year max rookie extension with Detroit that could be worth up to $269 million. Just months later, he added another major milestone, finalizing a six-year endorsement deal with Nike that includes his own signature shoe line.

With long-term financial security already locked in, Cunningham now has the freedom to think generationally, and ownership fits that vision.

A Growing Trend Among Elite Athletes

Cunningham joins a growing list of superstar athletes investing in professional franchises while still actively playing. The move signals a shift in how today’s stars view wealth, legacy, and long-term influence.

Rather than waiting until retirement, Cunningham is positioning himself early as a business-minded leader with interests that extend beyond basketball.

The Bottom Line

Cade Cunningham isn’t just building something special in Detroit; he’s building something lasting off the court.

By purchasing a minority stake in the Texas Rangers, Cunningham has taken a major step into the ownership world while staying connected to his hometown roots. It’s another sign that the Pistons star isn’t just thinking about his next All-Star appearance, he’s thinking about life after basketball, and beyond it.