Cade Cunningham Shot 40% From Three in the Playoffs

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham shot 34.2% from three-point range during the 2025-26 regular season. In the 2026 playoffs he shot 40.2%, and he got there while firing more often: 5.7 three-point attempts per game in the regular season became 7.3 per game in the postseason.

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That is a six-point jump in accuracy on a heavier workload, which is the opposite of what usually happens when a guard starts letting it fly. It is also the clearest argument that Cunningham should be living beyond the arc more often in 2026-27.

Kumayl Khahil Says Cade Cunningham Is Still Finding the Balance

Kumayl Khahil, who hosts Locked On Pistons, joined Kevin O’Connor on Monday’s episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show at Yahoo Sports to talk through expectations for the Pistons. Detroit went 60-22 a year ago and took the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and it is still a young roster. Khahil’s read is that Cunningham’s shot selection is a work in progress rather than a settled thing.

Khahil said, in remarks O’Connor shared on X:

Cade has multiple times about the last two years spoken about how he’s trying to find the balance of understanding he needs to get more volume up from three while also picking his spots in the midrange, getting to his spots that he likes to get to, but also understanding he has to keep the defense honest from beyond the arc. I think he’s still trying to find the right balance. There’s times where people feel like he should get even more 3s up. There’s certainly been a few times where I felt like he could get even more, a few more threes up, but I think he’s on a good track. I think he’s done a much better job, especially compared to his first two, three years in the league, at really picking those spots.

The scoring followed the shooting. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points per game in the regular season and 28.1 per game across 14 playoff games.

Shooting More Threes Could Lead to More Points

Shooting more threes is the simplest path to Cunningham scoring more. His percentage climbed in the postseason and his scoring climbed with it, and the arithmetic does the rest: a made three is worth 50% more than a made two. At eight attempts a game, close to 30 points a night stops looking like a stretch.

The Phoenix Preseason Opener Is the Only 2026-27 Evidence

There is exactly one piece of 2026-27 evidence, and it is a small one. In Monday’s preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena, Cunningham played 16 minutes and went 2-of-4 from three on his way to 10 points, in a game Detroit won 109-107 after trailing by as much as 19. Four attempts in 16 minutes is not a trend. It is a starting point, and it is all anyone has until the games count.

Cunningham turned 25 in September, so there is still room for the shot profile to change. The playoffs already showed what it looks like when it does.