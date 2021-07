On Thursday night, newest Detroit Piston Cade Cunningham’s dream came true as he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Less than 24 hours later, Cunningham was at Comerica Park to throw out the first pitch before the Tigers game.

Detroit is on the up!

I was there for Cade Cunningham's debut. pic.twitter.com/T22XPc86bW — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) July 30, 2021