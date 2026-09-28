Cade Cunningham Stayed Out of Trajan Langdon’s Ear

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is the top player on this roster. Cunningham is only 25 years old. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 64 games played last season.

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Cunningham led Detroit to a 60-22 record, the best mark in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are looking to be a reliable basketball team again in 2026-27. It was Pistons media day on Monday. Trajan Langdon, the Pistons president of basketball operations, was also at media day.

Cade Cunningham Has Stayed Out of Trajan Langdon’s Ear

Omari Sankofa II covers the Pistons for the Detroit Free Press. Cunningham was asked whether he had spoken with Langdon during the offseason as other teams in the Eastern Conference have gotten better. Cunningham said,

“I’ve stayed out of his ear. I’ve let him do what he does, the same way he’s let me do what I do. It’s a trusting relationship and I let him do his job.”

Jalen Duren Is the One Deal Langdon Has Not Closed

Langdon did plenty without him. He signed John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal in the offseason, and Ausar Thompson was given a five-year, $155 million extension on Sept. 18. Langdon has since predicted big things from Thompson. The biggest problem with Langdon and the Pistons this offseason has been Jalen Duren. He has not signed a new contract yet. It is understandable why Cunningham does not want to get involved with the Pistons front office when it comes to contract negotiations.