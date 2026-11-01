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FinalLionsMIN 15 · Lions 19W

Detroit Lions Lose Starting Center Cade Mays to Injury vs. Vikings

Cade Mays ankle injury
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The Detroit Lions have suffered another concerning injury during Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

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Starting center Cade Mays suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter and was forced to leave the game.

Veteran offensive lineman Juice Scruggs has entered the game at center in Mays’ place.

Cade Mays Exits With Ankle Injury

The injury is particularly concerning considering Mays recently returned to Detroit’s starting lineup after missing the beginning of the season with a fractured wrist.

As we previously reported when Mays was working his way back from injured reserve, the Lions had been targeting his return following their bye week.

Mays was signed to a three-year contract during the offseason to become Detroit’s starting center, making him a key piece of the team’s revamped offensive line.

The Lions signed Mays to help stabilize the middle of their offensive line, particularly after the retirement of Frank Ragnow.

Now, Detroit is once again dealing with uncertainty at the position.

Juice Scruggs Takes Over at Center

Fortunately, the Lions have an experienced replacement available in Scruggs.

Detroit acquired Scruggs from the Houston Texans in the David Montgomery trade, and he previously filled in for Mays during his recovery from the wrist injury.

As we covered when Scruggs earned the starting job earlier this season, the former Texans offensive lineman had already developed chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff.

That experience should help Detroit manage the sudden change against Minnesota’s aggressive defense.

Mays is questionable to return to Sunday’s game, and the Lions have not confirmed the severity of the ankle injury.

Stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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